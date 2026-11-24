The latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40. Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season will conclude with Monday Night Football between the Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) and Washington Commanders (3-5-1) at 8:15 p.m. ET in D.C. Claim the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

The Bengals have won five consecutive games, which includes a 38-18 victory against the AFC North Division rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 10. They're averaging 36 points per game during the winning streak. Meanwhile, the Commanders are coming off a 24-21 win against the NFC East rival New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bengals vs. Commanders prediction

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leads the NFL with 27 passing touchdowns and 310.6 yards per game in his first nine starts. Burrow has thrown for four or more touchdowns in each of his last five games, which includes 409 yards and four touchdowns on 35 of 44 passing in Week 10.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels led a late rally in his team's 24-21 win against the Giants last week. Daniels threw for 249 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, which included a 32-yard pass to Stefon Diggs with 0:57 remaining.

The Bengals are currently trading up to $0.53 per share to win by six or more points, while the Commanders are trading at $0.48 per share to lose by five points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.