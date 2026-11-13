The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after $40 in trades, including NFL games. The Washington Commanders (2-5-1) will face the New York Giants (5-2-1) on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season at 8:15 p.m. ET tonight. Rain is in the forecast. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

The Giants have sole possession of first place in the NFC East while the Commanders are three games behind in third place. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Commanders vs. Giants prediction

Wet, cold and windy conditions are forecast for East Rutherford, New Jersey, during Thursday's game between the Commanders and Giants, meaning the focus for both teams should be on their respective rushing attacks. Quarterback Jayden Daniels leads Washington with 252 yards and two touchdowns on 31 rushing attempts, averaging 8.1 yards per attempt in six games.

Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt ranks second with 239 yards and two touchdowns on 67 rushing attempts, but is inactive after being placed on the injured reserve after reinjuring his groin during the Commanders' last game against the Giants on October 19. Rachaad White will start in his absence, coming off back-to-back games averaging 4.0 or more yards per carry.

Cam Skattebo is expected to start for the Giants, having been cleared to return after missing Week 9 due to a hamstring injury. Skattebo recorded a season-best 124 yards and one touchdown during New York's Week 8 overtime win against the Houston Texans and is averaging 4.3 yards per carry during his second NFL season. The rain could favor running backs.

The Giants are currently trading up to $0.55 per share to win outright at home, while the Commanders are trading at $0.46 per share, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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