The latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40. Several notable games will be featured on the Sunday NFL schedule, including the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) and Cleveland Browns (6-4) at 8:20 p.m. ET. NFL fans will also be treated to Seattle Seahawks (6-4) vs. San Francisco 49ers (9-1) at 4:25 p.m. ET and Atlanta Falcons (3-7) vs. Minnesota Vikings (7-3) at 1 p.m. ET in the Kirk Cousins revenge game. Bengals receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Titans offensive tackle Dan Moore (knee) are inactive. Claim the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

The Raiders have lost three consecutive games and seven of their last eight after a 3-0 start to the season. The Browns are coming off a 27-24 win against the Houston Texans in Week 11. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Raiders vs. Browns prediction

Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza looked improved in his second start, despite a 38-24 loss to the Denver Broncos. Mendoza threw for 267 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 18 of 37 passing, while also recording 22 yards on four rushing attempts.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 312 yards and one interception on 25 of 40 passing, while also recording a team-best 49 yards and one touchdown on eight rushing attempts. Cleveland combined for 99 yards and three touchdowns on 23 rushing attempts with Quinshon Judkins and KC Concepcion also finding the end zone.

The Browns are trading up to $0.51 per share to win by five or more points, while the Raiders are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by four points or fewer or win outright at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Seahawks vs. 49ers prediction

The Niners defeated the Seahawks, 32-29, during their first of two biannual matchups in Santa Clara. San Francisco is coming off a 35-10 win against the Vikings on Sunday Night Football, which saw quarterback Brock Purdy throw for 255 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 26 passing.

Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet has improved his rushing totals each week since returning from a knee injury earlier this month. Charbonnet recorded 23 yards on six attempts against the Chicago Bears in Week 9, 77 yards on 16 attempts against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 and 94 yards on 20 attempts in Week 11 against the Raiders.

The Niners are trading up to $0.51 per share to win outright by three or more points at home, while the Seahawks are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by two or fewer points or win outright at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Falcons vs. Vikings prediction

The Vikings will need to bounce back after a blowout loss to the Niners last Sunday. Kirk Cousins, who had an outstanding performance in his return to Minnesota's lineup in Week 10, threw for 235 yards and one interception on 26 of 38 passing in the loss.

The Falcons have lost three consecutive games and five of their last six. Running back Bijan Robinson recorded 71 yards and one touchdown on 16 rushing attempts during last week's 35-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Vikings are trading up to $0.49 per share to win by seven or more points at home, while the Falcons are trading at $0.52 per share to lose by seven points or fewer or win outright at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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