The latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40. Several notable games will be featured on the Sunday slate for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season, including Sunday Night Football from Mexico City between the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) and San Francisco 49ers (8-1) at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2) will face the New York Giants (5-3-1) at 4:25 p.m. ET, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) will take on the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET. Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) is officially inactive. Claim the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

The Vikings defeated the 49ers, 23-17, during their last matchup in 2024. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Lions vs. Buccaneers prediction

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been one of the NFL's most explosive offensive players through his first nine games. Gibbs has scored a rushing or receiving touchdown in eight of his nine games, leading the league with 1,000 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns while also recording 41 receptions for 384 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buccaneers have won three of their last five games after a 0-4 start to the season. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for a season-high 243 yards and two interceptions on 18 of 32 passing during a 27-24 loss to the Chicago Bears before the bye week.

The Lions are currently trading up to $0.53 per share to win by five or more points at home, while the Buccaneers are trading at $0.48 per share to lose by three points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Jaguars vs. Giants prediction

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's 2026 leap has garnered plenty of attention, but second-year running back Bhayshul Tuten also deserves some praise. Tuten, who was selected in the fourth-round of the 2026 NFL Draft, enters Week 11 with 609 yards and five touchdowns on 148 rushing attempts, nearly doubling his yards and attempts and matching his touchdown total from his rookie season.

Veteran tight end Isaiah Likely's decision to follow head coach John Harbaugh to the New York Giants has paid off tremendously. Likely, who previously spent his entire career with the Baltimore Ravens playing behind Mark Andrews, has already set career highs for receptions (55), receiving yards (575) and touchdowns (7) in his first nine games.

The Jaguars are currently trading up to $0.51 per share to win outright by six or more points at home, while the Giants are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by five or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Vikings vs. 49ers prediction

Kirk Cousins' return to the Vikings resulted in the team's best offensive performance of the season. Cousins threw for 207 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 21 of 31 passing just days after being acquired via trade, while Justin Jefferson had a season-high nine receptions and 13 targets, several of which came on Minnesota's final touchdown drive.

Niners running back Christian McCaffrey has scored at least one touchdown in eight consecutive games and multiple touchdowns in four of nine games. McCaffrey has recorded 519 yards and 10 touchdowns on 115 rushing attempts, as well as 40 receptions for 431 yards and three touchdowns.

The Niners are currently trading up to $0.48 per share to win by four or more points, while the Vikings are trading at $0.53 per share to lose by three points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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