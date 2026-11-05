The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40. The Thursday Night Football matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) and the Baltimore Ravens (4-4) will begin Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

The Jaguars are coming off a 42-7 win against the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts, while the Ravens face a three-game losing skid, which was capped off by a 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Jaguars vs. Ravens predictions

The Jaguars have been one of the NFL's most complete teams during the 2026 season, ranking fifth in scoring offense and second in scoring defense with a +12.1 scoring margin. Jacksonville is also tied with the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders with a +7 turnover differential, which is the best in the league, with 12 turnovers and five giveaways.

The Ravens are coming off their biggest loss of the season, a 26-point rout at Buffalo, and now have even more questions at the quarterback position. Lamar Jackson returned from a three-game absence due to an ankle sprain and suffered a throwing thumb injury on his first play placing him on the injured reserve list. Backup Tyler Huntley, who previously started and took over Sunday in Jackson's absence, suffered a season-ending turf toe injury, with undrafted rookie emergency quarterback Joe Fagnano playing the remainder of the game and will make his first career start on Thursday.

The Jaguars are currently trading up to $0.52 per share to win by 10 or more points on the road, while the Ravens are trading at $0.48 per share, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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