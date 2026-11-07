The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40. Fifteen games featuring ranked teams are on the Saturday slate for Week 10 of the 2026 college football season. They include No. 2 Georgia (7-1) vs. Ole Miss (6-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET and No. 1 Miami (8-0) vs. No. 11 Notre Dame (7-1) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

Ole Miss vs. Georgia will be a rematch of the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal on January 1, which saw the Rebels defeat the Bulldogs, 39-34, while the two teams have split their last four meetings since 2023. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Georgia vs. Ole Miss prediction

Georgia cruised to a dominant win against Florida coming off a bye week that followed an upset loss to Auburn. The Bulldogs combined for 217 yards and two touchdowns on 42 attempts, with Nate Frazier and Dwight Phillips Jr. both recording a game-high 67 yards, while Frazier and Bo Walker both found the end zone for rushing touchdowns.

Trinidad Chambliss had another standout performance during Ole Miss' Week 9 win against Auburn. The Heisman hopeful threw for 263 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 22 of 34 passing, while also recording 65 yards and one touchdown on seven rushing attempts.

Georgia is currently trading up to $0.51 per share to win by four or more points at home, while Ole Miss is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Miami vs. Notre Dame prediction

Miami was the No. 1 team in the first College Football Playoff rankings released this week coming off its 38-35 win against North Carolina. The Hurricanes will, however, be without star wide receiver Malachi Toney, who is reportedly expected to undergo surgery on a high ankle sprain, but could potentially return in time for the College Football Playoff, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports.

Notre Dame defeated Navy, 35-13, in Week 9, coming off a bye week that followed its lone loss of the season to BYU. Jerome Bettis Jr., the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis, recorded a career-best six receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown during the victory.

Notre Dame is currently trading up to $0.48 per share to win by eight or more points at home, while Miami is trading at $0.53 per share to lose by seven or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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