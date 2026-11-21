The latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40. A total 23 college football games involving ranked teams will be featured on the Saturday, including No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 21 South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET, SMU vs. No. 6 Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET, and LSU vs. No. 9 Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

Georgia has won four consecutive games against South Carolina, with their last matchup taking place in 2023. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Georgia vs. South Carolina prediction

Georgia tops the SEC with 41.9 points per game and is second with 14.3 points allowed per game through its first 10 games. The Bulldogs have totaled 2,078 yards and 70 touchdowns on 355 rushing attempts, with Dwight Phillips Jr. recording a team-best 547 rushing yards and Nate Frazier leading the team with nine rushing touchdowns while splitting carries.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been cleared to play on Saturday after an ankle injury kept him out of a Week 11 loss at Arkansas. Sellers has thrown for 2,100 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 172 of 274 passing, while also recording 637 yards and seven touchdowns on 104 rushing attempts.

Georgia is currently trading at $0.53 per share to win by 15 points or more points on the road, while South Carolina is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by 15 or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

SMU vs. Notre Dame

Notre Dame rolled to a 41-7 victory against Boston College in Week 11. Running backs Jonaz Walton and Nolan James Jr. combined for 214 yards on 29 rushing attempts, each scoring a touchdown.

SMU is coming off a 49-7 home loss to a surging Wake Forest. The Mustangs allowed 535 yards of total offense, including 249 passing yards and 286 rushing yards.

Notre Dame is currently trading at $0.52 per share to win by 21 or more points at home, while SMU is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by 20 or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

LSU vs. Tennessee prediction

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop is approaching history with 2,694 career rushing yards, just 384 yards shy of the all-time program record. Bishop enters Saturday's game with an SEC-best 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns on 230 attempts, averaging a conference-leading 116.3 yards per game.

LSU running back Dilin Jones has also been a consistent presence for the Tigers' offense. Jones ranks fourth among SEC backs in both rushing yards with 838 and yards per game with 83.8, along with eight touchdowns on 185 carries.

LSU is currently trading at $0.51 per share to win outright on the road, while Tennessee is trading at $0.50 per share, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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