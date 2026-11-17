The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40. Several notable NCAA men's basketball games involving ranked teams are scheduled for Tuesday, including No. 10 Illinois vs. No. 5 Duke at 7 p.m. ET and No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 14 Tennessee at 9 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

Illinois and Duke have already been challenged through their first four games, with losses to ranked opponents last week. Meanwhile, Michigan State and Tennessee both enter Tuesday's matchup with undefeated records. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Illinois vs. Duke prediction

Illinois bounced back from its lone loss, an 84-78 defeat by then-No. 16 Texas Tech on Tuesday, with a 108-86 win against Sam Houston last Friday. Tomislv Ivisic led the Fighting Illini with 28 points, along with five rebounds, two blocks and one assist, while Andrej Stojakovic added 26 points, five assists and five rebounds in the victory.

Duke was defeated by then-No. 5 Michigan State, 79-73, on Tuesday before a 90-47 win against SIU Edwardsville on Friday. Patrick Ngongba II enters tonight's game as the Blue Devils' leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 15.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in four games, which includes a game-high 13 points and nine rebounds against the Cougars.

Duke is currently trading at $0.53 per share to win by eight or more points, while Illinois is trading at $0.48 per share to lose by seven or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Michigan State vs. Tennessee

Michigan State is coming off a 79-73 win against then-No. 2 Duke on Tuesday and a 106-72 win against Northern Iowa on Friday. Jeremy Fears Jr. leads the Spartans with 16.8 points per game, which includes a season-best 24 points during Friday's win.

Tennessee defeated Radford, 70-47, on Monday and Tennessee State, 83-78, on Friday. Terrence Hill Jr., who transferred from VCU during the offseason, leads the Vols in scoring and assists with 18.0 points per game and 3.7 assists per game.

Michigan State is currently trading at $0.47 per share to win by four or more points, while Tennessee is trading at $0.55 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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