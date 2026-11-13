The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after $40 in trades, including college football and basketball games. The Friday night college football slate will include a matchup between Illinois and No. 4 UCLA at 9 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

UCLA is among two remaining undefeated teams, while Illinois enters on a four-game winning streak. Several college basketball games will also take place Friday night including No. 12 Arizona vs. Auburn at 9 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Illinois vs. UCLA prediction

UCLA kept its undefeated season in tact with a 34-20 victory against Minnesota in Week 10. Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach has gone 4-0 as a starter following Nico Iamaleava's season-ending knee injury, throwing for 303 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 8 of 16 passing, along with 27 yards on six rushing attempts last Saturday.

Illinois quarterback Katin Houser threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns, matching his previous season-best total, on 22 of 36 passing during a 24-13 victory against Nebraska last Friday. Houser has totaled 1,955 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions on 162 of 252 passing in eight appearances.

UCLA is currently trading up to $0.48 per share to win by 11 or more points, while Illinois is trading at $0.53 per share to lose by 10 or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Arizona vs. Auburn prediction

Arizona opened its season with an 84-75 loss to UCLA before back-to-back wins against Cal Poly and Northern Arizona. Ivan Kharchenkov leads the Wildcats with 24.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, including 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in Tuesday's win against Northern Arizona.

Auburn has cruised to wins against Southeast Louisiana and Appalachian State. Tahaad Pettiford leads the Tigers with 22.0 points per game, which includes 26 points in Monday's win against Appalachian State.

Arizona is currently trading up to $0.51 per share to win by three or more points, while Auburn is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by two or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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