The latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40. Week 13 of the college football season will begin with two MACtion games as Miami (OH) (7-4, 5-2 MAC) takes on Western Michigan (8-3, 6-1 MAC) at 7:00 p.m. ET and Kent State (3-8, 2-5 MAC) faces Eastern Michigan (4-7, 3-4 MAC) at 7:00 p.m. ET. Claim the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

Western Michigan is currently trading at $0.71 per share, while Miami (OH) is trading at $0.30 per share, at ProphetX. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan prediction

Western Michigan enters on a three-game winning streak capped off by a 34-27 win against Eastern Michigan last Tuesday. Running back Jalen Buckley recorded 140 yards and two touchdowns on 20 rushing attempts, with both scores coming in the first quarter.

Miami (OH) is coming off back-to-back wins against Ohio and Kent State. The Redhawks defeated the Golden Flashes, 20-3, last Tuesday, with running back D'Shawntae Jones recording 121 yards and two touchdowns on 29 rushing attempts.

Western Michigan is currently trading up to $0.50 per share to win by seven or more points, while Miami (OH) is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by six points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan prediction

Kent State is currently facing a three-game losing streak after last week's loss to Miami (OH). The Golden Flashes were held to 170 yards of total offense with Dru DeShields throwing for 92 yards and one interception on 8 of 15 passing.

Eastern Michigan is facing a four-game losing skid following last Tuesday's loss to Western Michigan despite the efforts of running back Amareon Blue. Blue recorded 160 yards and three touchdowns on 27 rushing attempts, which included the Eagles' final touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Eastern Michigan is currently trading up to $0.51 per share to win by six or more points, while Kent State is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by five points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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