The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40 including college basketball and NBA games on Tuesday. No. 5 Michigan State (2-0) will face No. 2 Duke (2-0) in the State Farm Championship Classic at the United Center in Chicago at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Kentucky vs. Kansas. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

Several NBA matchups will also be featured Tuesday night including the Boston Celtics (8-2) vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (9-2) at 8 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Michigan State vs. Duke prediction

Michigan State opened the 2026-27 season with a 96-59 win against Quinnipiac and a 91-61 victory against Toledo last week. Jeremy Fears Jr. leads the Spartans with 12.5 points and 10.0 assists per game, while the entire starting five is averaging double figures in scoring.

Duke defeated Army, 84-50, and Coastal Carolina, 113-52, to open its season last week. Patrick Ngongba II leads the Blue Devils in scoring with 19.0 points per game and rebounds with 8.0 per game.

Duke is currently trading up to $0.50 per share to win by eight or more points, while Michigan State is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by seven points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Celtics vs. 76ers prediction

Sixers guard Jaylen Brown will face his former team for the first time after spending his first 10 NBA seasons with the Celtics. Brown is averaging 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his first 10 games with Philadelphia, which includes a game-high 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a win against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Boston is currently riding a three-game winning streak with Jayson Tatum averaging a team-best 27.1 points and 7.8 assists, along with 6.0 rebounds, in nine games. Tatum recorded 21 points, six assists and four rebounds during Sunday's win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics are currently trading up to $0.52 per share to win on the road, while the Sixers are trading at $0.48 per share, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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