The latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40. Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season will begin with the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve Game between the Green Bay Packers (6-4) and Los Angeles Rams (6-4) at 8 p.m. ET. Claim the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

Both teams are coming off bye weeks with 10 days rest. The Packers had previously defeated the Rams, 24-19, during their last matchup in 2024. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Packers vs. Rams prediction

Packers quarterback Jordan Love enters Wednesday's game ranked third among NFL players in passing yards with a total of 2,838 and second in passing yards per game with a 283.8 average. Love was, however, held to 220 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 17 of 27 passing and got sacked eight times during a Week 10 loss to the rival Minnesota Vikings.

The Rams enter Week 12 with 252.4 passing yards per game, but will now be without their two top receiving options. All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing MCL surgery earlier this month and veteran Davante Adams remains on injured reserve weeks after suffering a ruptured hamstring in Week 5.

The Rams are currently trading up to $0.51 per share to win by three or more points, while the Packers are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by two points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Responsible risk management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.