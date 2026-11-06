The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40. Friday college football includes TCU (4-4) vs. No. 22 Arizona (6-2) at 10:15 p.m. ET, Virginia Tech (6-2) vs. SMU (6-2) at 7 p.m. ET and Nebraska (5-3) vs. Illinois (5-3) at 8 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

Arizona is coming off a 34-26 loss to Texas Tech, while TCU defeated Kansas, 22-16, in Week 9. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

TCU vs. Arizona predictions

Arizona ranked No. 22 in the first College Football Playoff top 25 poll after its second loss of the season to Texas Tech last Saturday. Quarterback Noah Fifita threw for 417 yards and one touchdown on 33 of 45 passing, but was sacked five times and finished with -25 yards on 10 rushing attempts.

TCU has won two of its last three games, which includes a victory at home against Kansas in Week 9. Max Carroll gave the Horned Frogs their first touchdown on a 60-yard interception in the third quarter, which was followed by a 28-yard touchdown run by Ace Theus and a 17-yard touchdown run by Jaden Craig.

Arizona is currently trading up to $0.53 per share to win by seven or more points at home, while TCU is trading at $0.48 per share to lose by six or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Virginia Tech vs. SMU predictions

SMU's four-game winning streak was snapped by a 30-27 loss to Syracuse in Week 9. Dual-threat quarterback Kevin Jennings threw for 352 yards and two touchdowns on 29 of 36 passing, but was sacked six times, finishing the game with -6 yards on 13 rushing attempts.

Virginia Tech enters Friday's matchup on a two-game winning streak, which includes a 20-16 victory against Clemson on October 24 prior to its bye week. Quarterback Ethan Gunkemeyer threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 20 of 32 passing, connecting with Luke Reynolds on a 6-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and a 5-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

SMU is currently trading up to $0.49 per share to win by seven or more points at home, while Virginia Tech is trading at $0.52 per share to lose by six or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Nebraska vs. Illinois predictions

Nebraska and Illinois are two teams trending in opposite directions. The Fighting Illini have won three consecutive games, while the Cornhuskers face a three-game losing skid.

Illinois defeated Maryland, 20-17, in Week 9, with Javari Barnett recording 80 yards and one touchdown on six carries. Nebraska lost to Washington, 17-10, with quarterback Anthony Colandrea throwing for 255 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions on 24 of 44 passing.

Nebraska is currently trading up to $0.50 per share to win by five or more points on the road, while Illinois is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by four or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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