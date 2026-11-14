The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40. A total 18 games involving ranked teams will be featured on the Saturday slate for Week 10 of the college football season, including No. 6 Texas (7-2) vs. No. 21 LSU (6-3) at 7:30 p.m. ET, No. 2 Utah (9-0) vs. No. 23 Arizona (7-2) at 10:30 p.m. ET and No. 18 USC (7-2) vs. No. 9 Indiana (8-1) at 3:30 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

Texas has won three consecutive games, while LSU is coming off a 31-13 home loss against Alabama in Week 10. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Texas vs. LSU prediction

Texas is coming off a 34-20 road victory against Missouri in Week 10. Arch Manning threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns on 28 of 38 passing, having thrown for 200 or more yards in each of the last three games and three touchdowns in back-to-back games.

LSU was defeated by Alabama, 31-13, at Tiger Stadium last week. Jackson Harris led the Tigers with 11 receptions for 166 yards, while Trey'Dez Green recorded 10 receptions for 85 yards in the loss.

LSU is currently trading up to $0.54 per share to win by four or more points, while Texas is trading at $0.48 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

USC vs. Indiana prediction

USC pulled off a 30-18 upset win against Ohio State at home last Saturday. Jayden Maiava recorded 222 yards and one touchdown -- a 69-yard pass to Trent Mosley in the first quarter -- on 15 of 22 passing.

Indiana is coming off two consecutive overtime wins and a bye week entering Saturday's game against USC. Wide receiver Charlie Becker recorded a team-best eight receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown, while Nick Marsh had four receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Indiana is currently trading up to $0.51 per share to win by nine or more points, while USC is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by eight points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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