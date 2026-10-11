The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. Week 5 of the NFL season will feature several notable games on Sunday, headlined by the matchup between the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) and Atlanta Falcons (2-2) on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

The Ravens have won two consecutive games, most recently a 24-18 win against the Tennessee Titans. The Falcons have also won back-to-back games, most recently a Monday Night Football blowout against the New Orleans Saints, after a 0-2 start. The Week 4 Sunday slate will also include the Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) vs. the New England Patriots (2-2) at 1 p.m. ET and the San Francisco 49ers (4-0) vs. the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) at 4:05 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Patriots vs. Raiders predictions

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers made an immediate impact after missing his first two games due to a knee injury. Bowers has recorded 16 receptions for 202 yards and two touchdowns since making his debut in Week 3, which includes six receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown last weekend.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is coming off his best performance of the season. Maye threw for 269 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 22 of 37 passing, while leading New England with 54 yards on eight rushing attempts, during a 29-26 upset against the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots are trading at $0.50 per share to win by four or more points, while the Raiders are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Seahawks vs. 49ers predictions

Quarterback Brock Purdy is on pace to have a career season for the undefeated 49ers. Purdy has thrown for a league-best 11 touchdowns, as well as 1,007 yards and one interception on 79 of 113 passing, which includes 218 yards and two touchdowns on 19 of 30 passing in Week 4.

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is on pace to potentially eclipse his breakout NFL Offensive Player of the Year season in 2026. Smith-Njigba has already recorded 32 receptions for 481 yards and six touchdowns in four games after finishing with 119 receptions for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025.

The Seahawks are currently trading at $0.47 per share to win by four or more points, while the 49ers are trading at $0.53 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Ravens vs. Falcons predictions

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Veteran backup Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson in the second half of last week's win against the Titans and has gone 5-6 in 11 previously starts for Baltimore.

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. provided an immediate spark after the team went 0-2 in his absence to start the season. Penix has thrown for 479 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Atlanta's two consecutive victories.

The Falcons are currently trading up to $0.48 per share to win by four or more points, while the Ravens are trading at $0.52 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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