The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. The Saturday college football slate will feature 17 games involving ranked teams, headlined by the SEC matchup between No. 2 Georgia (5-0) and No. 6 Alabama (5-0) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

Georgia hasn't trailed at any point during the 2026 college football season, winning all five games in blowout fashion. The Tide have also rolled to double-digit victories in all five games to start the season. The Saturday night slate will also include the Red River Rivalry Game matchup between No. 1 Texas (4-0) and Oklahoma (2-2) at 3:30 p.m. ET and a Big Ten matchup between No. 21 UCLA (4-0) and No. 13 Oregon (3-1) at 7:30 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Georgia vs. Alabama predictions

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton enters Saturday's game tied for second among SEC quarterbacks with 13 passing touchdowns. Stockton has thrown for 1,049 yards on 77 of 102 passing, which includes a season-best 295 yards against Vanderbilt last week, and has recorded 122 yards on 20 rushing attempts.

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell ranks second among SEC quarterbacks with 1,414 passing yards and third with 282.8 passing yards per game. Russell has also recorded 184 yards and four touchdowns on 37 rushing attempts in his first five games.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Alabama is trading at up to $0.51 per share to win by two or more points at home, while Georgia is trading at up to $0.49 per share to lose by two or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Texas vs. Oklahoma predictions

Texas' offense was surprisingly stagnant in its 20-17 win against Tennessee prior to its bye week. Quarterback Arch Manning threw for 201 yards and one interception on 14 of 19 passing, while the Longhorns combined for 61 yards and two touchdowns on 36 rushing attempts.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer has had a rocky start to 2026 after lofty preseason expectations. Mateer has thrown for 883 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions on 72 of 109 passing, with the Sooners facing the threat of falling below .500 against the heavily favored rival Longhorns.

Texas is trading at up to $0.48 per share to win by eight or more points, while Oklahoma is trading at up to $0.53 per share to lose by eight or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

UCLA vs. Oregon predictions

UCLA is off to a 4-0 start under new head coach Bob Chesney, making its first appearance in the Top 25 poll this week. Bruins running back Wayne Knight leads the Big Ten with nine rushing touchdowns and ranks second among the conference with 111.25 rushing yards per game, totaling 445 yards on 86 attempts.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola will make his first start for Oregon after replacing injured starter Dante Moore in a 41-27 win against USC prior to the bye week. Raiola, who transferred from Nebraska during the offseason, threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns on 19 of 25 passing during the Week 4 victory.

Oregon is trading up to $0.50 per share to win by 11 or more points, while UCLA is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by 10 or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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