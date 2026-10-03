The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. The Saturday Week 5 college football slate will feature a full day of action, headlined by the matchup between No. 5 Ohio State (3-1) and No. 14 Iowa (4-0). Kickoff for Ohio State vs. Iowa is at 2:30 p.m. ET. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

Iowa defeated Michigan, 20-19, scoring a game-winning touchdown as time expired in Week 4. Ohio State defeated Illinois, 42-19, in Week 4 and currently has a two-game winning streak.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Ohio State vs. Iowa predictions

Ohio State currently leads all Big Ten teams in total offense with 522.0 yards per and rank second in scoring offense with 45.0 points per game. The Buckeyes have recorded 627 yards and 10 touchdowns on 136 rushing attempts, with Bo Jackson leading the team with 283 yards and Ja'Kobi Jackson entering with a team-best five rushing touchdowns.

Iowa currently ranks ninth among Big Ten teams in total offense with 429.0 yards per game and 11th in scoring offense with 32.8 points per game.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Ohio State is trading at $0.48 per share to win by 15 or more points on Saturday, while Iowa is trading at $0.52 per share to lose by 14 or fewer points, or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Alabama vs. Mississippi State predictions

Alabama enters Saturday's game with a +27.8 scoring margin, which ranks sixth in the FBS and second behind only Georgia among SEC teams. Ryan Coleman-Williams leads Alabama with 17 receptions for 333 yards and three touchdowns during his junior season.

Mississippi State has a +22.0 scoring margin, which ranks 14th among FBS teams and fifth among SEC teams. Running back Fluff Bothwell leads the Bulldogs with 402 yards and three touchdowns on 73 rushing attempts, which includes a season-best 122 yards and one touchdown in Week 4.

Alabama is currently trading at $0.51 per share to win by six or more points on the road, while Mississippi State is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by five or fewer points, or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Washington vs. USC predictions

USC enters Week 5 ranked third among Big Ten teams in total offense with 489.4 yards per game and sixth in scoring offense with 39.8 points per game. Running back King Miller leads the Trojans with 412 yards and three touchdowns on 77 carries, including 74 yards on 13 carries in Week 4.

Washington ranks 14th among Big Ten teams in total offense with 395.8 yards per game and 16th in scoring offense with 28.0 points per game. Dezmen Roebuck leads the Huskies with 30 receptions for 308 yards and one touchdown, which includes seven receptions for 87 yards and a score in last week's game.

USC is currently trading at up to $0.51 per share to win by nine or more points at home, while Washington is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by nine or fewer points or win outright on Saturday at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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