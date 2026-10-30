The latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $75 bonus after they trade $50. Week 9 of the college football season will feature multiple games on Friday, including Tulane vs. Charlotte at 7 p.m. ET, Baylor vs. UCF at 7:30 p.m. ET and Kent State vs. Sacramento State at 10:30 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

Baylor has a 2-1 record against UCF all-time, which includes two consecutive wins in 2023 and 2025. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Baylor vs. UCF prediction

Baylor is coming off back-to-back losses to TCU, 17-6, and Kansas, 25-24, entering Friday's game. The Bears had a 21-10 lead before being outscored 17-3 by the Jayhakws in the fourth quarter in Week 8.

UCF is coming off its biggest win of the season, a 39-31 upset against then-No. 2 BYU at home in Week 8. Grayson Brousseau caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Keyone Jenkins in double overtime, which was followed by Jenkins' pass to Tyren Hornes for a successful two-point conversion, before the Knights stopped the Cougars from scoring on their ensuing possession.

Baylor is currently trading up to $0.49 per share to win by three or more points at home, while UCF is trading at $0.52 per share to lose by two or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get a $75 bonus by signing up with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Tulane vs. Charlotte prediction

Tulane is coming off a 42-19 loss to UTSA at home in Week 8. The Green Wave faced a 21-7 deficit in the second quarter and were outscored 21-13 for the remainder of the game.

Charlotte earned its first victory of the season, a 38-31 win against Temple, in Week 7 prior to its bye week. Quarterback Conner Harrell threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns on 23 of 31 passing, while running back Henry Rutledge recorded 123 yards on 17 rushing attempts.

Tulane is currently trading up to $0.48 per share to win by 10 or more points on the road, while Charlotte is trading at $0.53 per share to lose by nine or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get a $75 bonus by signing up with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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