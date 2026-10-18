The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. Week 6 of the NFL season will feature several notable games on Sunday, including Jets vs. Patriots, Chargers vs. Chiefs and Cowboys vs. Packers. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

The Packers have bounced back from a 1-2 start with a two-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have lost two of their last three games, which includes an upset loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. The Week 6 Sunday slate will also include the Chicago Bears (3-2) vs. the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) at 1 p.m. ET and the Buﬀalo Bills (4-1) vs. the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) at 4:25 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bears vs. Falcons predictions

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson enters Week 6 as the NFL leader in rushing yards with 580 and is averaging 116.0 yards per game. Robinson is also second among Falcons players in receiving with 18 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

Bears running back D'Andre Swift enters Week 6 ranked 10th in rushing yards with 354 and is averaging 70.8 yards per game. Swift was, however, held to a season-low 43 yards on nine rushing attempts, but still found the end zone for the fourth time this season.

The Bears are trading at $0.51 per share to win on the road, while the Falcons are trading at $0.51 per share, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Bills vs. Raiders predictions

Bills running back James Cook III was bailed out after a crucial fumble during Buﬀalo's Monday Night Football overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6. Cook recorded 111 yards and two touchdowns on 25 rushing attempts, but fumbled twice, including once in overtime, though it was followed by the Rams missing a field goal and the Bills making theirs on the ensuing drive.

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty was limited in Week 6 with the team facing a 21-7 deficit at halftime. Jeanty recorded 27 yards on 10 rushing attempts, significantly lower than his average of 19.5 carries for 66.0 yards in his first five games.

The Bills are currently trading at $0.51 per share to win by five or more points, while the Raiders are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by four or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Cowboys vs. Packers predictions

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott enters Week 6 ranked fifth among NFL quarterbacks with 1,381 passing yards. Prescott is coming oﬀ back-to-back games with more than 300 passing yards, which includes 316 yards in last week's loss to the Buccaneers.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love ranks third among NFL quarterbacks with 1,408 passing yards. Love has thrown for more than 300 yards three times, which includes 367 yards and two touchdowns on 25 of 31 passing in Week 5.

The Packers are currently trading up to $0.51 per share to win outright at home, while the Cowboys are trading at $0.49 per share, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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