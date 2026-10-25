The latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $75 bonus after they trade $50. NFL Week 7 includes a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) and Seattle Seahawks (3-3) at 8:20 p.m. ET. The day also features the Green Bay Packers (4-2) facing the Detroit Lions (3-2) at 4:25 p.m. ET and the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) against the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) at 1 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

The Chiefs are coming off a 22-6 win against the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, while the Seahawks have lost two consecutive games to the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 and the Denver Broncos in Week 6. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Chiefs vs. Seahawks predictions

Kenneth Walker III will face the Seahawks for the first time in his career, having spent his first four seasons with the franchise before signing with the Chiefs in March. Walker, who was named Super Bowl LX one month prior to signing with Kansas City, has recorded an NFL-best 665 yards and is averaging 133.0 yards per game on a loaded Chiefs offense.

The Seahawks offense is clearly missing Walker's production, having split carries between Emanuel Wilson, rookie Jadarian Price, who is currently on injured reserve and George Holani, as Zach Charbonnet continues to recover from a torn ACL. Seattle's rushing attack has totaled 643 yards and five touchdowns on 165 carries, averaging 107.2 yards per game and 3.9 yards per carry.

The Seahawks are currently trading up to $0.53 per share to win by three or more points, while the Chiefs are trading at $0.47 per share to lose by two points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get a $75 bonus by signing up with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Packers vs. Lions predictions

Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden has been is having a breakout second NFL season. Golden has already eclipsed his receiving totals from his rookie campaign with 30 receptions for 501 yards and three touchdowns, which includes six catches for 104 yards and one touchdown during last Sunday's 23-13 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has somehow exceeded the expectations of being the consensus top pick on fantasy football platforms. Gibbs enters Week 7 ranked fifth among NFL players in rushing yards with 504 and tied for second in rushing touchdowns with seven, while also tied for second among Lions players with 27 receptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lions are currently trading up to $0.50 per share to win by four or more points, while the Packers are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by three points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get a $75 bonus by signing up with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Bengals vs. Ravens predictions

The former LSU turned Bengals duo of quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is once again among the best in the NFL. Burrow has thrown for 1,361 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions on 135 of 189 passing, while Chase has accounted for 27 receptions for 289 yards and four touchdowns.

Ravens running back Derrick Henry has continued his dominance in his 11th NFL season. Henry is averaging 89.0 yards per game, totaling 534 yards and seven touchdowns on 130 rushing attempts, but is coming off his worst performance of the season, having been limited to 58 yards on 17 rushing attempts in a loss to the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.

The Bengals are currently trading up to $0.49 per share to win by two or more points, while the Ravens are trading at $0.55 per share to lose by two points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get a $75 bonus by signing up with the Prophetx promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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