The new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50, including games during the 2026 NFL season. Sunday's NFL Week 1 schedule will feature several notable matchups including a primetime NFC rivalry game with the Giants hosting the Cowboys in the season's first Sunday Night Football matchup at 8:20 p.m. ET. Other notable NFL games today include the Texans hosting the Bills in a matchup of two AFC playoff teams at 1 p.m. ET, as well as the Vikings hosting the Packers in a heated NFC North Division rivalry game at 4:25 p.m. ET. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bills vs. Texans predictions

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has faced uncharacteristic struggles against the Texans, entering Sunday's game with a 1-4 record in five regular season and playoff games, including a 23-19 loss in 2025. Allen threw for 253 yards and two interceptions on 24 of 34 passing, while also recording 20 yards on five rushing attempts, during the Week 12 loss. Houston had the NFL's best defense during the 2025 regular season, averaging 277.2 yards allowed per game and ranked second in scoring defense with 17.4 points allowed per game.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was inactive for his team's win against the Bills last season, making his return from a concussion the following week in a win against the Colts. Stroud threw for 331 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 28 of 38 passing, while also recording 27 yards on three rushing attempts, during his only game against Buffalo, a 23-20 win in 2024. The Bills ranked seventh among NFL teams in total defense with 293.1 yards allowed per game and 12th in scoring defense with 21.5 points allowed per game.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Bills are trading at $0.50 to win by one point or more on Sunday, while the Texas are trading at $0.49 to lose by one point or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for NFL football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Packers vs. Vikings predictions

The Vikings listed both Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason as starting running backs on their first unofficial depth chart of the 2026 season. Mason led the Vikings with 758 yards and six touchdowns on 159 rushing attempts in 16 games, while Jones recorded 548 yards and two touchdowns on 132 attempts, but had the edge as an all-purpose back, with 28 receptions for 199 yards and one touchdown in 14 games. The Packers ranked 18th among NFL teams in rushing defense with 117.7 yards allowed per game in 2025.

Green Bay also faces questions at the running back position with Josh Jacobs placed on the commissioner exempt list, prohibiting him from participating in practice or play, due to pending charges of battery and criminal destruction of property. MarShawn Lloyd will start in Jacobs' absence, having been limited to just one career NFL appearance since being drafted in 2024 due to various injuries. The Vikings ranked 21st in rushing defense with 124.1 yards allowed per game last season.

The Vikings are trading at up to $0.53 per share to win by one point or more on Sunday, while the Packers are trading at $0.47 per share to lose by one point or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for NFL football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Cowboys vs. Giants predictions

The Giants will kickoff a new era under head coach John Harbaugh during their game against the Cowboys. Harbaugh, a former Super Bowl champion, made the postseason 12 times during his 18 seasons with the Ravens, but will be tasked with taking over a Giants team that has only reached the playoffs twice since 2012 and is coming off a last-place finish in the NFC East in 2025.

The Cowboys will start the season without All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith after he suffered a thumb injury in the days leading up to the season opener that will require surgery and placed him on injured reserve. T.J. Bass, who was designated as a restricted free agent during the offseason, is expected to fill the void left by Smith, having made 10 career starts in his first three seasons.

The Cowboys and Giants split home wins during the 2025 season, but Dallas has won nine of 10 games in the biannual matchup dating back to 2021. The Cowboys are trading up to $0.49 per share to win by three or more points on Sunday, while the Giants are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for NFL football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.