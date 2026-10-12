The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. NFL Week 5 will conclude with a matchup between the Buffalo Bills (3-1) and the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

The Bills suffered their first loss of the season, a 29-26 home upset against the New England Patriots, in Week 4. Meanwhile, the Rams defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-20, on the road to climb back to .500. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been cleared to play Monday night after missing Week 4 due to back soreness, while defensive tackle Myles Garrett (knee) remains on the injured reserve list. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bills vs. Rams predictions

Tonight's Monday Night Football matchup features the two preseason favorites to make Super Bowl LXI. The Bills lived up to the hype early with three consecutive wins to start the season prior to their Week 4 upset.

Quarterback Josh Allen was nearly perfect in his first two games, but has thrown three interceptions in his last two appearances. Allen still managed to throw for one touchdown and record an additional rushing score, having previously found the end zone twice on the ground in each of his first three games.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown for more than 300 in each of his last three games, but has six interceptions to match his six touchdown passes on 162 attempts. Stafford's primary target, wide receiver Puka Nacua, returned in Week 4 after a two-game absence and recorded a season-best nine receptions for 125 yards on 12 targets.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts the Rams will beat the Bills, 26-24, on Monday night. The Rams are trading at $0.57 per share to win by three or more points, while the Bills are trading at $0.43 per share to lose by two or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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