The latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $75 bonus after they trade $50. The Milwaukee Brewers are one win away from clinching their first World Series title in franchise history entering Game 4 Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

The Brewers have dominated through three games, outscoring the Rays by a 18-7 margin. The NBA will also feature a slew of games Tuesday night including a matchup between the Detroit Pistons (3-0) and the New York Knicks (0-3). For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Brewers vs. Rays predictions

The Brewers defeated the Rays, 10-1, in Game 3 Monday night after earning two victories in an otherwise close series. Milwaukee jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third before an eight-run, eight-hit inning capped off by a Jackson Chourio double that scored David Hamilton.

Left-hander Robert Gasser earned the win, recording one hit, three strikeouts and one walk in 6.0 innings pitched. The Brewers won Game 1, 3-2, and Game 2, 5-4, before Monday's blowout victory.

Milwaukee has never won a World Series title, having made one previous appearance in 1982. The Brewers are currently trading up to $0.52 per share to win on the road, while the Rays are trading at $0.48 per share, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get a $75 bonus by signing up with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Pistons vs. Knicks predictions

The defending NBA champion New York Knicks are winless through their first three games following losses to the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic by a combined 19 points. NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson is averaging 22.7 points and a 39.1 field goal percentage, while Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.0 points and 12.0 rebounds.

The Pistons enter Tuesday's game with a perfect record through three games with decisive wins against the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers. Cade Cunningham leads Detroit with 21.3 points per game, along with 8.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

The Knicks are currently trading up to $0.44 per share to win by six or more points at home, while the Pistons are trading at $0.57 per share to lose by six or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get a $75 bonus by signing up with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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