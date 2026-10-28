The latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $75 bonus after they trade $50. The Tampa Bay Rays extended the 2026 World Series with a 4-3 win in extra innings. Game 5 between the Rays and Milwaukee Brewers is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

The NBA will also feature a slew of games Wednesday night including a matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-0) and Dallas Mavericks (2-2) at 9:30 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Brewers vs. Rays predictions

The Rays were three outs away from elimination before a two-run rally in the 12th inning of Game 4. Junior Caminero reached first on a throwing error to leadoff the inning and advanced to third on a single by Liam Hicks before being substituted for pinch runner Cedric Mullins, who scored on a Johnny DeLuca single to tie the game.

Ben Williamson hit the game-winning single two batters later, scoring Nick Fortes, who came in as a pinch runner for Hicks. Tampa Bay will host Game 5 before the series returns to Milwaukee for Games 6 and 7 if necessary.

The Brewers are currently trading up to $0.59 per share to win on the road, while the Rays are trading at $0.41 per share, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get a $75 bonus by signing up with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Thunder vs. Mavericks predictions

The Thunder remain undefeated through their first four games of the 2026-27 NBA season with wins against the San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns. Two-time defending NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 27.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game through his first four appearances.

The Mavericks have split their first four games with wins against the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat and losses to the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. Cooper Flagg, the 2026 NBA Rookie of the Year, is averaging 25.0 points, 6.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game, while Kyrie Irving is averaging 19.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

The Thunder are currently trading up to $0.48 per share to win by seven or more points, while the Mavericks are trading at $0.53 per share to lose by six or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get a $75 bonus by signing up with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Responsible risk management

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.