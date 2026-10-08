The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-4) will face the Dallas Cowboys (2-2) at AT&T Stadium for the Thursday Night Football matchup to start Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season at 8:15 p.m. ET. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

The Buccaneers are winless through their first four games, coming off a 17-14 defeat at home by the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. Meanwhile, the Cowboys improved to 2-2 after outlasting the Houston Texans, 34-30, on the road last Sunday. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys predictions

Buccaneers undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels was thrust into the lineup after Baker Mayfield suffered a dislocated throwing thumb injury in a Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Daniels threw for 148 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 19 of 27 passing during his first career start last weekend, while Tampa Bay totaled 275 yards of offense.

Meanwhile, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is off to a fast start to his 11th NFL season. Prescott ranks in the top 10 among weekly NFL starters in the major passing categories, throwing for 1,065 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception on 105 of 150 passing, while averaging 266.3 yards per game, a 105.0 passer rating and a 70.0% completion percentage.

CeeDee Lamb leads the Cowboys with 498 yards and four touchdowns on 37 receptions. George Pickens ranks second with 18 receptions for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Cowboys are trading at up to $0.50 per share to win by nine or more points, while the Buccaneers are trading at up to $0.50 per share to lose by eight or fewer points, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.