The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. Week 3 of the NFL season will feature several notable games on Sunday, headlined by the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) and Denver Broncos (1-1) on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

The Rams and Broncos each bounced back from Week 1 blowouts as Los Angeles beat the New York Giants, 28-6, on Monday Night Football and Denver defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 20-13, on Sunday.

The Week 3 Sunday slate will also include the Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) vs. the Buffalo Bills (2-0) at 1:00 p.m. and the Minnesota Vikings (2-0) vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-2) at 4:05 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Chargers vs. Bills predictions

The Chargers have struggled through their first two games with upset losses to the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. Quarterback Justin Herbert has missed the mark, throwing for 401 yards, two touchdowns and there interceptions, with a passer rating of 71.6 entering Week 3.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been outstanding, having thrown for 582 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 92 yards and four touchdowns, in his first two games. Tight end Dalton Kincaid has recorded a team-best 12 receptions for 225 yards and one touchdown.

The Bills are currently trading at $0.49 per share to win by eight or more points, while the Chargers are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by seven or fewer points or win outright at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Vikings vs. Buccaneers predictions

The Vikings have won their first two games in opposite ways, defeating the Green Bay Packers, 39-22, in a Week 1 offensive battle and beating the Chicago Bears, 9-3, in a defensive struggle in Week 2. Minnesota's defense held the Bears to 297 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers in the victory.

The Buccaneers are coming off loses to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 and the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. Tampa Bay had a weather delay that postponed its final offensive drive for an extended period before falling short of a comeback against the Browns last Sunday.

The Vikings are trading at $0.53 per share to win on Sunday, while the Buccaneers are trading at $0.48 per share at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Rams vs. Broncos predictions

The Broncos' defense looked improved in Week 2 after coming off a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver held the Jaguars to 13 points, keeping them out of the end zone the entire second half, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence limited to 189 yards and one interception.

Former three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald made his official return from a two-year retirement during the Rams' Monday Night Football victory. Donald recorded three tackles, including one tackle for loss, in a game in which Los Angeles stopped the Giants from scoring a single touchdown. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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