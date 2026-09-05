The all-new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS allows new users to earn $75 in incentive funds after trading $50, which coincides with the Week 1 college football schedule on Saturday. The biggest college football games remaining today include No. 2 Oregon vs. Boise State at 3:30 p.m. ET and No. 11 LSU vs. Clemson at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Saturday college football trading preview

No. 2 Oregon has its highest preseason ranking in school history after quarterback Dante Moore decided to return as the starter for the second consecutive season. Moore racked up 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last year, leading the Ducks to a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance. The Ducks are trading at 95% to win Saturday's 3:30 p.m. ET game against Boise State, which is priced at 5%.

Then at 7:30 p.m. ET, No. 11 LSU vs. Oregon takes center stage. LSU head coach Lane Kiffin will make his debut as these teams meet in the season opener for the second year in a row. Clemson lost that game, 17-10, and it enters the season unranked for the first time since 2011.

Kiffin landed the highest-rated transfer portal class in college football this offseason, according to 247Sports. Former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt headlined the class, while Clemson turns to fourth-year quarterback Christopher Vizzina following the departure of Cade Klubnik. LSU is 78% at ProphetX, while Clemson is 22%. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.