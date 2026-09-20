The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. The 2026 NFL season will resume with a loaded slate of Week 2 games on Sunday, which will be headlined by the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Colts (0-1) and Chiefs (1-0). Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

The Chiefs are coming off a dominant 31-10 Monday Night Football win against the Broncos, while the Colts look to bounce back from a 41-23 loss to the Ravens in Week 1. Kansas City beat Indianapolis, 23-20, at Arrowhead Stadium in 2025. Another notable game on the NFL Week 2 Sunday slate is Commanders (0-1) vs. Cowboys (0-1) at 4:25 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Cowboys vs. Commanders preview

The Commanders and Cowboys will both look to bounce back after Week 1 road losses to NFC East rivals. The Commanders lost, 24-22, to the Eagles, while the Cowboys were defeated by the Giants, 28-20, on Sunday Night Football.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 18 of 34 passing, while also recording 31 yards on five rushing attempts. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 175 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, while adding 14 yards on two rushing attempts.

The Cowboys are currently trading at up to $0.51 per share to win by four or more points, while the Commanders are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by four or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for Cowboys vs. Commanders by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Chiefs vs. Colts preview

Travis Kelce's decision to return for his 14th NFL season appeared to be the right one after a big performance in the Chiefs' Week 1 win. Kelce recorded a team-best three receptions for 71 yards, which included a 59-yard catch to move into second-place in receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history.

The Colts defense struggled in Week 1, allowing 506 yards of total offense, which included 324 yards on 17 passes, as well as 202 yards and four touchdowns on 37 rushing attempts, in a blowout loss. Jonathan Taylor was the one bright spot for Indianapolis, recording a pair of touchdowns, along with 98 yards on 19 carries.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Chiefs are trading at $0.51 per share to win by seven or more points on the road Sunday night, while the Colts are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by six or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for Sunday Night Football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.