The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. Week 6 of the NFL season concludes with the Monday Night Football matchup between the Washington Commanders (1-3-1) and San Francisco 49ers (5-0) at 8:15 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

The Commanders seek their first win since Week 3, coming off a 27-27 tie with the New York Giants. Meanwhile, the 49ers are among three remaining undefeated teams, coming off a 32-29 victory against the Seattle Seahawks.

In baseball, the Tampa Bay Rays look to clinch a World Series berth in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series set for an 8:08 p.m. ET start time. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Commanders vs. 49ers predictions

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy is currently among the favorites for the 2026 NFL MVP award through his first five games. Purdy has thrown for 1,196 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions on 98 of 142 passing, with a passer rating of 105.4.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels set season-best totals with 199 passing yards and 103 rushing yards, along with two rushing touchdowns, in Week 5. Daniels will make his third fourth start of the season after missing action due to a dislocated non-throwing elbow injury in Week 2.

The 49ers are currently trading up to $0.50 per share to win outright by eight or more points, while the Commanders are trading at $0.51 per share, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Responsible risk management

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Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.