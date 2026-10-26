The latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $75 bonus after they trade $50. NFL Week 7 includes a Monday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys (2-4) and Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) at 8:15 p.m. ET. Monday also features Rays vs. Brewers in World Series Game 3. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

The Cowboys and Eagles will play the first of their two biannual regular season matchups at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday. Dallas and Philadelphia split home wins last season.

Game 3 of the 2026 World Series is also scheduled to take place Monday night when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Milwaukee Brewers at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Brewers currently lead the series 2-0 after winning the first two games at home on Friday and Saturday. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Cowboys vs. Eagles predictions

The Cowboys are facing a two-game losing skid following a Week 5 Thursday Night Football upset loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a Week 6 Sunday Night Football loss to the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown for 574 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions on 58 of 96 passing in his last two games.

The Eagles are facing controversy over their handling of a life-threatening blood clot diagnosis to quarterback Jalen Hurts, who traveled to London and played in Week 5 after the issue was initially identified and has since been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Backup Tanner McKee will start for the second consecutive week after throwing for 215 yards and one touchdown on 26 of 45 passing in Week 6.

The Cowboys are currently trading up to $0.49 per share to win by five or more points, while the Eagles are trading at $0.52 per share to lose by four points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get a $75 bonus by signing up with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Brewers vs. Rays predictions

The Brewers rallied back from a four-run deficit to win Game 2 of the 2026 World Series on Saturday. Milwaukee faced a 4-0 first inning deficit before chipping away through several innings.

Sal Frelick hit a solo home run to tie the game at 4-4 in the sixth inning before Cooper Pratt hit an RBI single to score Brice Turang to go ahead 5-4 in the seventh inning. The Brewers will start left-hander Robert Gasser, who has a 1.00 ERA and six strikeouts in 9.0 innings pitched during the postseason, while the Rays will start right-hander Freddy Peralta, who is 2-0 with a 1.08 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16.2 innings pitched during the playoffs.

The Rays are currently trading up to $0.53 per share to win outright at home, while the Brewers are trading at $0.48 per share, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get a $75 bonus by signing up with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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