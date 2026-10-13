The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. Two Conference USA games will kick off the Week 7 college football schedule Tuesday night, along with Rays vs. Guardians in the ALCS. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

Delaware (2-3) will face Middle Tennessee (2-3) at 7:00 p.m. ET. Both teams are seeking their first win in conference play and facing two-game losing skids, respectfully. Meanwhile, Florida International (3-2) will face Jacksonville State (4-2) at 8:00 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Delaware vs. Middle Tennessee predictions

Delaware enters Tuesday's game coming off a 42-3 loss to Virginia and a 30-14 loss to Liberty. The Blue Hens trailed the entire game, facing a 30-0 deficit before scoring 14 consecutive points of the game in the final 1:39 of their loss to the Flames.

Middle Tennessee is coming off a 23-13 loss at Jacksonville State and a 55-0 loss at Kansas. The Blue Raiders were held to 136 yards of total offense, which included 81 passing yards and 55 rushing yards, during the blowout loss to the Jayhawks.

Delaware is trading at $0.52 per share to win Tuesday night, while Middle Tennessee is trading at $0.48 at home, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State predictions

Florida International enters Tuesday's game with the top-ranked defense in Conference USA. The Panthers lead the conference in total defense with 241.8 yards allowed per game and scoring defense with 12.2 points allowed per game. Florida International held New Mexico State to three points in its Conference USA opener last weekend.

Jacksonville State ranks third in total defense with 241.8 yards allowed per game and scoring defense with 12.2 points allowed per game. The Gamecocks held Middle Tennessee to 13 points in their Conference USA opener before defeating Kennesaw State, 27-26, last weekend.

Jacksonville State is trading at $0.50 per share to win by three or more points, while Florida International is trading at $0.51 to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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