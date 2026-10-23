The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $75 bonus after they trade $50. Several college football games are scheduled for Friday night, including Duke (4-2) vs. Virginia (4-3) at 7:00 p.m. ET and NC State (3-3) vs. Stanford (3-4) at 10:30 p.m. ET. You can also trade on Game 1 of the World Series 2026 between the Rays and Brewers. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

Virginia has won two of its last four games while Duke enters on a two-game losing skid. Virginia is currently trading at $0.56 per share at ProphetX. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Duke vs. Virginia predictions

Duke was defeated by rival North Carolina, 24-20, in the final seconds on last week's game. The Tar Heels moved ahead 20-17 before allowing a 24-yard rushing touchdown with 1:53 remaining to lose their second consecutive game.

Virginia was defeated by SMU, 23-13, in Week 7. The Cavaliers faced a 13-10 deficit at halftime and were outscored 10-3 in the second half.

Virginia is currently trading up to $0.53 per share to win by two or more points, while Duke is trading at $0.48 per share to lose by one point or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get a $75 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

NC State vs. Stanford

NC State was defeated by Wake Forest, 38-14, before its bye week. The Wolfpack held a 14-10 lead at halftime before allowing 28 consecutive points on four touchdowns.

Stanford is coming off a 34-7 win against Elon, its largest margin of victory during the 2026 season. Running back Micah Ford recorded 179 yards and four touchdowns on 19 rushing attempts, including an 81-yard run in the fourth quarter.

NC State is currently trading up to $0.53 per share to win by seven or more points, while Stanford is trading at $0.48 per share to lose by six points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get a $75 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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