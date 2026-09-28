The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. The Chicago Bears (1-1) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) on Monday Night Football to close out Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

The Eagles are coming off back-to-back wins against the Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans, while the Bears followed up a dominant Week 1 win against the Carolina Panthers with a loss to the NFC North Division rival Minnesota Vikings, with quarterback Caleb Williams leave early due to a hamstring injury. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Eagles vs. Bears predictions

Veteran Case Keenum is set to start at quarterback for the Bears with Williams ruled out for Week 3. Backup Tyson Bagent, who replaced Williams in the fourth quarter of Chicago's loss to the Vikings, was cleared from the concussion protocol and practiced once in the lead up to Monday's game. Keenum has gone 30-36 in 66 career starts with 15,175 yards, 79 touchdowns and 51 interceptions on 1,392 of 2,233 passing in 80 career appearances.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has thrown for 467 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions on 40 of 62 passing, while also recording 62 yards on 12 carries. Hurts, who recorded double-digit touchdowns every season from 2021 to 2024, hasn't scored a rushing touchdown in his first two games. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has recorded 92 yards on 19 carries through his first two games, having been limited to just nine yards on four attempts in Week 2 due to a stinger.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Eagles are trading at $0.43 per share to win by six or more points on Monday, while the Bears are trading at $0.58 per share to lose by six or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.