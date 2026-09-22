The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50, which includes NFL and MLB games. The Green Bay Packers (1-1) will host the Atlanta Falcons (0-2) in the Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup at Lambeau Field at 8:15 p.m. ET. There's also Rays vs. Yankees on Tuesday. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

The Packers rallied back to defeat the New York Jets, 20-17, in overtime on Sunday. The Falcons remain winless after losing, 34-3, to the Carolina Panthers in Week 2.

The New York Yankees (89-66) will host the Tampa Bay Rays (95-60) in a doubleheader on Tuesday. The Yankees trail the Rays for first place in the American League East by six games with seven regular season games remaining, as both teams have already clinched playoff berths. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Falcons vs. Packers predictions

The Packers faced a potential 0-2 start trailing the Jets 17-7 in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game before scoring 13 unanswered points, including a game-tying 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter and a game-winning 26-yard field goal in overtime by Trey Smack. Quarterback Jordan Love threw for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 16 of 29 passing, connecting with Christian Watson and MarShawn Lloyd for scores.

The Falcons dropped to 0-2 and face one of the league's worst quarterback situations. Michael Penix Jr. officially reclaimed the starting job for the first time since suffering a torn ACL in November. Tua Tagovailoa was initially named the starter as Penix continued to recover, but was ruled out days before a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, with backup Cooper Rush throwing for 229 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions on 22 of 39 passing in Atlanta's first two games.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Packers are trading at up to $0.48 per share to win by seven or more points, while the Falcons are trading at $0.52 per share to lose by six or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for Rams vs. Giants by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Rays vs. Yankees predictions

The Rays and Yankees will play a doubleheader on Tuesday to make up for a game postponed due to weather in May. The Rays could clinch the AL East title, with a magic number of two, as they hold a six-game lead over the Yankees.

Tampa Bay is projected to start Nick Martinez, who has a 15-4 record with a 2.94 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 171.1 innings pitched, while New York is expected to start Carlos Rodón, who has a 6-3 record with a 2.95 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 76.1 innings pitched, in the game scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET. The Rays are expected to start Drew Rasmussen, who has a 15-5 record with a 2.72 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 165.1 innings pitched, while the Yankees are projected to start Max Fried, who has a 5-4 record with a 2.63 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 106.0 innings pitched, in the game scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Yankees are trading at $0.55 to win the 1:05 p.m. game and $0.55 to win the 7:05 p.m. game at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for Rams vs. Giants by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.