The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. Week 3 of the NFL season will begin with the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Atlanta Falcons (0-2) and Green Bay Packers (1-1) at 8:15 p.m. ET. Packers receiver Jayden Reed (neck) is officially inactive. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

The Falcons are winless through their first two games, while the Packers climbed back to .500 with an overtime win against the New York Jets in Week 2. Week 4 of the college football season will begin with a matchup between Liberty (2-1) and Coastal Carolina (1-2) Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Falcons vs. Packers predictions

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson leads the team with 19 receptions for 188 yards and three touchdowns through his first two games. Watson recorded six receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 1 loss to the Vikings, as well as four catches for 41 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's overtime win against the Jets.

The Falcons rank 23rd among NFL teams in passing defense with an average of 239.0 yards allowed per game.

Atlanta wide receiver Drake London was visibly frustrated over the team's struggling offense during a Week 2 loss to the NFC South Division rival Carolina Panthers. London finished the game with four receptions for 51 yards and has six receptions for 80 yards, having been held out of the end zone, during his first two games.

Things won't get easier against a Packers defense that ranks ninth among NFL teams with 175.0 passing yards allowed per game.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Packers are trading at $0.52 per share to win by five or more points on Thursday, while the Falcons are trading at $0.49 per share to lose by four or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina predictions

Liberty is coming off a dominant 51-15 win against Ball State in Week 3. The Flames recorded 460 yards of total offense, which included a combined 212 yards and three touchdowns on 40 rushing attempts.

Coastal Carolina is coming off a 22-14 loss to Delaware, which saw the Chanticleers allow 14 unanswered points after jumping out to a 14-7 second quarter lead. Quarterback Deuce Bailey finished with 250 yards and two touchdowns on 16 of 26 passing, while also recording 42 yards on 12 rushing attempts.

Liberty is trading up to $0.55 to win on Thursday, while Coastal Carolina is trading at $0.45 at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.