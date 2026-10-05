The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. Week 4 of the NFL season will conclude with Monday Night Football between the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) and New Orleans Saints (1-2) at 8:15 p.m. ET. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

The Falcons are coming off their first win of the season, a 35-14 upset against the Green Bay Packers, on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. Meanwhile, the Saints are coming off a 35-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Falcons vs. Saints predictions

The Saints enter Monday's game ranked ninth among NFL teams in total offense with 382.7 yards per game, fourth in passing offense with 281.3 yards per game and 10th in scoring offense with 27.0 points per game. Wide receiver Chris Olave has recorded 27 receptions for 375 yards and one touchdown, which includes six 'big plays' of 20 or more yards and 81 yards after catch.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. rejuvinated the Falcons' offense after missing his first two weeks due to a knee injury. Penix threw for 256 yards -- more than backup Cooper Rush threw in two starts -- one touchdown and one interception on 18 of 25 passing during the Week 3 road win against the Packers.

Running back Bijan Robinson is coming off his best performance of the season with 194 yards and two touchdowns on 29 rushing attempts, along with two catches for 19 yards. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting the Saints will defeat the Falcons, 26-25, on Monday night.

The Saints are currently trading up to $0.50 per share to win by two or more points, while the Saints are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by two or fewer points, or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Responsible risk management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.