The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. The NBA season will begin with NBA Opening Night on Tuesday, featuring games like Knicks vs. 76ers at 7 p.m. ET and Thunder vs. Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

The defending NBA champion New York Knicks will start the season with a matchup against the rival Philadelphia 76ers set for a 7:00 p.m. ET tipoff. The Knicks swept the Sixers during the Eastern Conference Semifinals in May en route to their first championship since 1973.

NBA Opening Night will also include a rematch of the 2026 Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs defeated the Thunder in seven games before losing to the Knicks in five games during the NBA Finals. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

76ers vs. Knicks predictions

The Knicks dominated the Sixers during the playoffs, but the two teams split their regular season series with two wins each. Jalen Brunson solidified his status as a legend in New York, averaging 28.4 points, 6.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds during the postseason, which included 32.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds against the Spurs to win NBA Finals MVP.

The Sixers made the biggest splash during the offseason, signing NBA all-time leading scorer LeBron James and acquiring All-Star Jaylen Brown in a rare trade with the rival Boston Celtics. Philadelphia finished the 2025-26 ranked seventh in the Eastern Conference, upsetting the Celtics in the first-round before being swept by the Knicks.

The Knicks are currently trading up to $0.44 per share to win outright by seven or more points, while the Sixers are trading at $0.57 per share to lose by six or fewer points or win outright at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Thunder vs. Spurs predictions

The Thunder finished the 2025-26 season with the best record in the NBA at 64-18 and swept the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers before a back and forth series with the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the NBA MVP award for the second consecutive season, averaging 31.1 points, 6.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds during the regular season and 27.6 points, 7.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds during the postseason.

Victor Wembanyama led a young Spurs team to an NBA Finals appearance during his third season, with the franchise ending its six-year playoff drought. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks during the regular season, as well as 23.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.5 blocks during the playoffs.

The Spurs are currently trading up to $0.51 per share to win outright, while the Thunder are trading at $0.50 per share at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Responsible risk management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.