The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $75 bonus after they trade $50. NFL games today include Sunday Night Football between the Eagles (2-5) and Commanders (1-4-1) at 8:20 p.m. ET. You can also make NFL predictions on games like Chiefs (5-1) vs. Broncos (5-2) at 4:25 p.m. ET and Vikings (6-0) vs. Lions (4-2) at 1 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

The Eagles and Commanders are both trending in the wrong direction with Philadelphia facing a five-game losing streak and Washington having lost or tied in three consecutive games. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Vikings vs. Lions predictions

The Vikings are the last remaining undefeated team through the first seven weeks of the NFL season. Minnesota's defense ranks first in points allowed with an average of 12.3 per game and is one sack shy of the Green Bay Packers, who already played in Week 8, for the most in the league.

Detroit is among the NFL's best offenses, ranking second in both total offense with 397.3 yards per game and scoring offense with 30.7 points per game. The Lions are coming off a 20-17 win against the Packers, which was their lowest scoring total in six games. Vikings running back Aaron Jones (knee) is officially active.

The Lions are currently trading up to $0.48 per share to win by four or more points, while the Vikings are trading at $0.53 per share to lose by three points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get a $75 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Chiefs vs. Broncos predictions

The Chiefs defeated the Broncos, 31-10, on Monday Night Football in Week 1. Kansas City went on to win five consecutive games before a 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football in Week 7.

The Broncos have since gone 5-2, though their offense has looked far less impressive than last season. Denver quarterback Bo Nix has thrown for 1,271 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions on 129 of 218 passing, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt, which is among the lowest of weekly NFL starters.

The Chiefs are currently trading up to $0.52 per share to win outright on the road, while the Broncos are trading at $0.48 per share, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get a $75 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Commanders vs. Eagles predictions

The loser of this week's Sunday Night Football matchup will take sole possession of last place in the NFC East Division standings.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has been cleared to play despite having aggravated a hamstring injury upon his return from a two-game absence and a new back injury he sustained upon his return in Week 8. The Eagles are already without Jalen Hurts following a season-ending blot clot diagnosis and have ruled out wide receiver DeVonta Smith for Week 8.

The Commanders will be without running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who was placed on injured reserve due to a groin injury and wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a torn left patellar tendon. Quarterback Jayden Daniels previously missed two games due to a non-throwing elbow injury, but recorded a season-best 103 yards and two touchdowns on nine rushing attempts in Week 5 and a season-best 300 yards and two touchdowns on 29 of 40 passing in Week 6.

The Commanders are currently trading up to $0.53 per share to win by six or more points, while the Eagles are trading at $0.47 per share to lose by five points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get a $75 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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