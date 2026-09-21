The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. The Rams (0-1) will host the Giants (1-0) on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

The Giants are coming off a 28-20 Sunday Night Football win against the Cowboys in Week 1, while the Rams suffered a 27-7 loss to the 49ers in Melbourne during the first ever NFL regular season game played in Australia. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Giants vs. Rams preview

The Rams' big offseason was headlined by the trade acquiring NFL sack record holder Myles Garrett and coaxing All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald out of retirement, with the intention of putting together one of the most talented defensive lines in history. Donald missed the trip to Australia, while Garrett started, but suffered a left knee injury requiring arthroscopic surgery and placing him on injured reserve.

Donald is expected to play in Week 2 and will face a Giants offense with young talent at quarterback and running back. Jaxson Dart threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns on 23 of 29 passing, while Cam Skattebo recorded 81 yards and one touchdown on 18 rushing attempts during the first game of their respective second seasons.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Rams are trading at $0.52 per share to win by seven or more points, while the Giants are trading at $0.48 per share to lose by six or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for Rams vs. Giants by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.