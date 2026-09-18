The new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. The Friday night college football slate features three matchups involving ranked teams, including a Big 12 rivalry game between No. 22 Houston (2-0) and No. 13 Texas Tech (2-0) at 8 p.m. ET. Moreover, No. 5 Miami (2-0) will face Wake Forest (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. ET and Portland State (0-3) will face No. 21 Oregon (1-1) at 10:30 p.m. ET. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Houston vs. Texas Tech predictions

Texas Tech is coming off a 33-10 win against Abilene Christian in Week 1 and a 35-24 win against Oregon State in Week 2. Running back J'Koby Williams recorded 116 yards and one touchdown on 20 rushing attempts last Saturday. Wide receiver Coy Eakin caught six passes for 79 yards and one touchdown during the victory.

Houston defeated Oregon State, 33-20, in Week 1 and Southern, 77-6, in Week 2. Quarterback Conner Weigman threw for 120 yards and three touchdowns on 9 of 12 passing, while wide receiver Koby Young had three receptions for 54 yards and two touchdowns last Saturday. Texas Tech has defeated Houston in seven consecutive meetings, which includes a 35-11 victory in 2025.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Texas Tech is trading up to $0.50 per share to win by eight or more points at home on Friday, while Houston is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by seven or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Miami vs. Wake Forest predictions

Miami has already looked like one of the nation's most prolific offenses through its first two games, defeating Stanford, 45-6, in Week 1 and Florida A&M, 77-7, in Week 2. The Hurricanes currently lead all FBS teams in total offense with 702.5 yards per game and rank second in scoring offense with 61 points per game.

Wake Forest defeated Akron, 38-16, in Week 1 and Purdue, 38-36, in Week 2. Quarterback Gio Lopez accounted for three touchdowns during last week's victory with two on the ground, including a game-winning 3-yard run followed up by a two-point conversion run in double overtime, and a 24-yard pass to Bryce Kania during the Demon Deacons' first overtime possession.

Miami is currently riding an eight-game winning streak against Wake Forest and has a 9-3 advantage all-time in the series. The Hurricanes are trading at up to $0.50 per share to win by 21 or more points on the road Friday night, while the Demon Deacons are trading at $0.50 to lose by 20 or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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