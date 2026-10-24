The latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $75 bonus after they trade $50. A total 17 games involving ranked teams will be featured on the Saturday college football schedule, including No. 14 Houston (6-1) vs. No. 10 Utah at 10:15 p.m. ET, No. 7 Ole Miss (5-1) vs. No. 19 Texas (4-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET, and No. 6 Indiana (6-1) vs. Michigan (4-2) at 12 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

Houston has a 5-0 record against Utah in all of their head-to-head matchups since 1966, defeating the Cougars, 17-14, in 2024. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Houston vs. Utah predictions

Houston is coming off a 35-32 win against Oklahoma State in Week 7. The Cougars only trailed once, a 3-0 deficit in the first quarter, despite the close score in a shootout, with quarterback Conner Weigman throwing for 343 yards, five touchdowns and one interception on 24 of 33 passing.

Utah remains undefeated despite a surprising test from Colorado in a 27-24 road win last weekend. Quarterback Devon Dampier threw for 278 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions on 24 of 41 passing, while finishing with -8 yards on eight rushing attempts, which included being sacked three times.

Utah is currently trading up to $0.55 per share to win by six or more points, while Houston is trading at $0.48 per share to lose by six points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get a $75 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Ole Miss vs. Texas predictions

Ole Miss is coming off a 31-3 win against Missouri, which saw another big performance from Heisman hopeful quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Chamblis threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns on 20 of 36 passing, while also recording 14 yards and one touchdown on four rushing attempts.

Texas is facing a two-game losing streak, beginning with its 27-24 loss to Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry Game, which was followed up by a 27-24 loss to Florida in Week 7. Quarterback Arch Manning threw for 173 yards and one touchdown on 14 of 20 passing, finishing with a 20.5 QB rating during last week's loss.

Texas is currently trading up to $0.49 per share to win by four or more points, while Ole Miss is trading at $0.56 per share to lose by four points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get a $75 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Indiana vs. Michigan

Indiana's nearly two-year, 22-game winning streak came to a halt in a 19-15 home loss to Ohio State in Week 7. Wide receiver Nick Marsh finished with three receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown, but had a go-ahead fourth quarter touchdown called back when officials ruled that his left foot went out of bounds, effectively turning the ball over on downs during the Hoosiers' final possession.

Michigan true freshman Tommy Carr will make his first collegiate start at quarterback after replacing Bryce Underwood in the second half of a 21-18 win against Penn State last weekend. Carr extended the Wolverines' fourth quarter lead on a 12-yard touchdown run with 2:04 remaining and threw for 47 yards on 5 of 7 passing.

Indiana is currently trading up to $0.53 per share to win by seven or more points, while Michigan is trading at $0.48 per share to lose by seven points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get a $75 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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