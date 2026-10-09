The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. Several notable college football games will be featured on the Friday slate for Week 6 including No. 20 Iowa (4-1) vs. Washington (3-2) at 9 p.m. ET. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

The Hawkeyes are coming off a 31-14 loss to Ohio State, their first of the season, while Washington faces a two-game losing streak. The Friday night slate will also include Iowa State (3-2) vs. No. 8 BYU (4-0) at 10:15 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Iowa vs. Washington predictions

Iowa followed up a 20-19 upset at Michigan with a 31-14 loss to Ohio State in Week 5. Iowa's rushing attack was held to 39 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries, with running back Kamari Moulton limited to 27 yards on 11 attempts, averaging 2.5 yards per carry.

Washington blew a 21-10 third quarter lead, allowing 15 unanswered points, in its loss to USC last week. Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. threw for 198 yards and one touchdown on 15 of 26 passing, while also recording 26 yards on 13 rushing attempts.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Washington is trading at up to $0.48 per share to win by three or more points, while Washington is trading at up to $0.53 per share to lose by three or fewer points, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Iowa State vs. BYU

BYU defeated TCU, 17-10, last week in its closest game of the season thus far. Quarterback Bear Bachmeier threw for 63 yards on 11 of 24 passing, but was more of a mobile threat, leading the Cougars with 66 yards and two touchdowns on 15 rushing attempts.

Iowa State is coming off a 45-42 win against West Virginia in Week 5. Running back Aiden Flora recorded 212 yards and three touchdowns on 22 rushing attempts, which included the game-winning 2-yard touchdown with 1:57 remaining in the fourth quarter.

BYU is trading at up to $0.50 per share to win by 11 or more points, while Iowa State is trading at up to $0.53 per share to lose by 10 or fewer points, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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