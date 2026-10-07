The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. Jacksonville State (3-2) will take on Kennesaw State (1-3) in a Conference USA matchup on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. Jacksonville State enters on a two-game winning streak with victories over Georgia Southern and Middle Tennessee State, while Kennesaw State faces a three-game losing skid following losses to Georgia State, Tennessee and Arkansas State. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

Meanwhile, Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees will also take place Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Yankees are facing elimination in the best of five series after the Rays won Games 1 and 2. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State predictions

Jacksonville State quarterback Caden Creel ranks second among Conference USA players with 1,112 passing yards and nine passing touchdowns, as well as third with 222.4 passing yards per game. Creel also leads the Gamecocks with 375 yards and three touchdowns on 76 rushing attempts.

Kennesaw State quarterback Rickie Collins has thrown for 749 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 79 of 116 passing. Collins also leads the Owls with 185 yards and three touchdowns on 40 rushing attempts.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Jacksonville State is trading at up to $0.53 per share to win by three or more points, while Kennesaw State is trading at $0.48 per share to lose by two or fewer points, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Rays vs. Yankees

The Yankees face a 0-2 deficit in the ALDS after an error-plagued Game 2 loss. New York committed four errors, including Jazz Chisolm Jr.'s throwing error in the bottom of the first that scored Yandy Díaz.

The Rays then scored four runs in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie, which was capped off with a single by Richie Palacios to score Chandler Simpson and Jonny DeLuca. Tampa Bay will start right-hander Nick Martinez, who enters with a 0-1 career postseason record with a 3.18 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 11.1 innings pitched.

New York will start left-hander Max Fried, who has a 1-0 record during the 2026 postseason with a 1.50 ERA and six strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched. The Yankees are currently trading at $0.60 per share to win at home Wednesday night, while the Rays are trading at $0.40 per share, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Responsible risk management

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.