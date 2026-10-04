The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. Week 4 of the NFL season will feature several notable games on Sunday, headlined by the Detroit Lions (2-1) taking on the Carolina Panthers (1-2) on Sunday Night Football. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Lions vs. Panthers predictions

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is on pace to set career-highs in passing, having entered Week 4 as the league leader with 939 yards on 72 of 121 passing. Young will, however, have a difficult task facing a dominant Lions pass rush led by edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and defensive tackle Alim McNeill with a lack of depth on the offensive line.

Panthers tackle Ikem Ekwonu is on the reserve/PUP, guard Damien Lewis was absent from practice due to an elbow injury and rookie tackle Monroe Freeling was limited as he was in concussion protocol. Hutchinson enters Week 4 with 3.5 sacks, while McNeill has 2.0 sacks through three games.

The Lions are currently trading up to $0.52 per share to win by four or more points, while the Panthers are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by three or fewer points, or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Jaguars vs. Bengals predictions

The Jaguars bounced back from a disappointing Week 2 road loss with a dominant 35-6 win against the New England Patriots in Week 3. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 182 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 19 of 29 passing, connecting with Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington and Josh Cameron for scores.

The Bengals were handed their first loss of the season by the AFC North Division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, last Sunday. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw touchdown passes to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Mike Gesicki, who combined for 18 catches for 225 yards.

The Bengals are trading at $0.48 per share to win by three or more points, while the Jaguars are trading at $0.53 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Chiefs vs. Raiders predictions

The Chiefs have proven that last year's season was an outlier in an otherwise dominant run during quarterback Patrick Mahomes' tenure. Kansas City is off to a 3-0 start with Mahomes back to form despite being months removed from a season-ending knee injury and newly acquired running back Kenneth Walker leading the NFL with 360 rushing yards.

The Raiders, however, are much more of a surprise at 3-0, with wins against the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown for 661 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions on 62 of 92 passing. Las Vegas could prove its legitimacy with a win against a Chiefs team that has dominated the biannual rivalry with six wins in their last eight games.

The Chiefs are currently trading at $0.52 per share to win by four or more points, while the Raiders are trading at $0.49 per share to lose by four or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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