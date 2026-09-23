The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50, which includes college football games. Week 4 of the 2026 college football season will begin with a matchup between Liberty (2-1) and Coastal Carolina (1-2) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Liberty is coming off back-to-back wins against Gardner-Webb, 24-23, in Week 2 and Ball State, 51-15, in Week 3. Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina lost 22-14 to Delaware in Week 3. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

The Week 4 Friday slate will include five games beginning with Army (1-1) vs. Temple (1-2) at 4:00 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina predictions

Liberty quarterback Deshawn Purdie has thrown for 563 yards and five touchdowns on 36 of 64 passing. Purdie threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns on 13 of 20 passing during Liberty's Week 3 win against Ball State, with two touchdowns to Jamari Person and one to Makai Jackson.

Coastal Carolina quarterback Deuce Bailey has thrown for 826 yards and eight touchdowns on 49 of 88 passing. Bailey, a redshirt freshman, threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Goldie Lawrence and Colton Hilton, on 16 of 26 passing during last week's loss to Delaware.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Liberty is trading at $0.56 per share to win on Thursday, while Coastal Carolina is trading at $0.44 per share at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Army vs. Temple predictions

Army suffered its first loss of the season to USF in Week 2 before entering its bye week. The Black Knights blew a 24-14 fourth quarter lead, allowing the Bulls to score two touchdowns in the final minutes of the game.

Temple is coming off back-to-back losses to Penn State, 27-9, and Toledo, 49-48, ahead of Week 4. The Owls held a 42-28 lead with 6:40 remaining in the fourth quarter before the Rockets rallied back to force overtime in the final seconds of regulation, with Temple's failed two-point pass conversion in overtime being the decisive factor.

Army is trading at up to $0.50 per share to win by three or more points on Friday, while Temple is trading at $0.50 per share at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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