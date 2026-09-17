The new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. The Bills (1-0) will host the Lions (1-0) on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, the first regular season game at the New Highmark Stadium. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Lions vs. Bills predictions

The Bills' offseason acquisition of DJ Moore proved to be crucial in their Week 1 win against the Texans. Moore recorded five receptions for 100 yards and one touchdown, a 43-yard reception late in the second quarter, during the 36-31 victory. The veteran was expected to be the first true No. 1 wide receiver for former MVP Josh Allen since Stefon Diggs' departure in 2024 and should continue to be a focal point in the passing attack on Thursday.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also made an early impact in the Lions' Week 1 overtime win against the Saints. St. Brown finished with 10 receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns, including the 4-yard pass from quarterback Jared Goff in overtime, having been targeted 14 times during the 31-30 victory. The Bills and Lions last met in a 2024 shootout, which saw Buffalo win 48-42.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Bills are trading up to $0.50 per share to win by six or more points at home on Thursday, while the Lions are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by five or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for the NFL by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh predictions

Pittsburgh enters Thursday's game ranked sixth among ACC teams in total offense with 480.5 yards per game and ninth in scoring offense with 35.5 points per game through its first two games. Running back Damon Ferguson Jr. enters as the Panthers' leading rusher, having recorded 59 yards and one touchdown, the only one scored by Pittsburgh during its 12-7 Week 2 win against UCF, on 20 rushing attempts last week.

Syracuse currently ranks seventh among ACC teams in total offense with 475.5 yards per game and fifth in scoring offense with 42.0 points per game through its first two games. Wide receiver Umari Hatcher leads the Orange with 14 receptions for 224 yards and two touchdowns, having recorded six catches for 77 yards during last week's 21-18 loss to California.

Pittsburgh is trading at up to $0.50 per share to win by 12 or more points at home on Thursday, while Syracuse is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by 10 or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Responsible risk management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.