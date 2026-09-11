The new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. Week 2 of the 2026 college football schedule features five games on Friday, including two involving ranked teams. No. 23 Missouri (1-0) will face Kansas (1-0) on the road at 8 p.m. ET, while No. 24 Louisville (0-1) will host Villanova (1-1) at 7 p.m. ET. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Missouri vs. Kansas

Missouri kicked off its 2026 season with a 54-14 win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home in Week 1. Quarterback Austin Simmons threw for 252 yards and four touchdowns on 17 of 19 passing, while the Tigers' rushing attack combined for 205 yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries.

Kansas defeated Long Island, 51-6, at home in Week 1. Quarterback Isaiah Marshall threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns on 14 of 19 passing, while also recording 49 yards on seven rushing attempts. Junior running back Yasin Willis led the Jayhawks with 72 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries during the Week 1 victory.

Missouri holds a 59-54-9 advantage over Kansas all-time, which includes a four-game winning streak dating back to 2009. Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Missouri is trading up to $0.50 per share to win by five or more points on Friday, while Kansas is trading at $0.50 to lose by five or fewer points, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Villanova vs. Louisville preview

Louisville is the only remaining ranked team with a losing record, coming off a 41-38 loss to No. 9 Ole Miss, the only matchup between two Top 25 teams in Week 1. Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns on 18 of 29 passing, while also recording a team-best 69 yards and one touchdown on 14 rushing attempts. Louisville's offense totaled 469 yards and went 7 of 16 on third downs during the loss.

Villanova is coming off a 17-16 road win against Bucknell in Week 2, having previously lost to William & Mary, 35-32, at home in Week 0. Quarterback Pat McQuaide threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns on 13 of 20 passing, while kicker Dominic LeBlanc made a 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter that ultimately decided the game last weekend.

Louisville is trading up to $0.55 per share to win by 36 or more points on Friday, while Villanova is trading at $0.48 to lose by 35 or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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