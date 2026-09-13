The new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. The NFL Week 1 schedule will be capped off by an NFC East Division rivalry game between the Cowboys and Giants on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

The Cowboys finished the 2025 season with a 7-9-1 record, losing four of their last five games, including a Week 18 road matchup against the Giants. Meanwhile, New York went 4-13, finishing last in the NFC East for the second consecutive year and missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season. The Sunday Week 1 slate will also include a matchup of two AFC playoff teams when the Texans host the Bills at 1 p.m. ET, as well as an NFC North rivalry game when the Vikings host the Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bills vs. Texans predictions

Bills quarterback Josh Allen finally has a true No. 1 wide receiver again following the acquisition of veteran D.J. Moore during the offseason. Moore has exceed 1,000 receiving yards five times during his first eight seasons, but is coming off a disappointing 2025 campaign in which he posted career lows in receptions (50) and receiving yards (682). Still, the former Maryland standout is expected to be the primary option for a Buffalo team that went 12-5 and averaged 216.6 passing yards last season.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud will look to erase a disappointing performance in Week 1. Stroud threw for a career-low 3,041 yards and 19 touchdowns during the regular season, as well as four interceptions during Houston's 28-16 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round in January. The Texans had the NFL's best defense during the regular season, averaging 277.2 yards allowed per game, as well as 17.4 points per game, which ranked second to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Bills are trading up to $0.52 per share to win on Sunday, while the Texans are trading at $0.50 per share at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for the NFL by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Packers vs. Vikings predictions

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is coming off a season in which he recorded career lows for receiving yards (1,048) and touchdowns (2) as the team struggled to find consistency at the quarterback position. Jefferson has publicly praised the acquisition of veteran quarterback Kyler Murray, who beat out J.J. McCarthy for the starting role during training camp, and is expected to remind fans why he's regarded as one of the league's best wide receivers. The four-time Pro Bowler has recorded 60 receptions for 863 yards and five touchdowns in 11 career games against the Packers.

Christian Watson is the Packers' leading returning receiver following the departure of Romeo Doubs. Watson recorded 35 receptions for 611 yards and six touchdowns, despite making his debut in Week 8 due to a torn ACL he suffered late in the 2024 season. The former North Dakota State standout has recorded 11 receptions for 127 yards in five career games against the Vikings, having missed the Packers' Week 18 loss at Minnesota last season.

The Vikings are trading up to $0.54 per share to win on Sunday, while the Packers are trading at $0.49 per share at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for the NFL by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Cowboys vs. Giants predictions

Giants running back Cam Skattebo's impressive, but injury-shortened rookie season first gained traction during the Week 2 loss to the Cowboys in 2025. Skattebo, who was held to -3 yards on two attempts in Week 1, recorded his first NFL career touchdown and 45 yards on 11 attempts during the overtime loss at Dallas. The former Arizona State standout has made a full recovery after undergoing season-ending surgery on his dislocated ankle, fractured fibula and ruptured deltoid ligament sustained in Week 8 and will face a Cowboys team that ranked 23rd in rushing defense with 125.5 yards allowed per game.

Cowboys running back Javonte Williams had a breakout first season in Dallas, recording career highs in carries (252), rushing yards (1,201), rushing touchdowns (11) and yards per carry (4.8). Williams is expected to carry the load again in 2026, but will do so without All-Pro guard Tyler Smith, who is expected to miss the first 4-6 games due to a thumb injury. The Giants ranked 31st among NFL teams in rushing defense with 145.3 yards allowed per game.

The Cowboys are trading up to $0.49 per share to win by three or more points on Sunday, while the Giants are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for the NFL by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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