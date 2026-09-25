The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. Five college football games are scheduled for Friday, including Northwestern (2-0) vs. No. 5 Indiana (3-0) at 8 p.m. ET. Claim the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Northwestern is coming off wins against South Dakota State in Week 1 and Colorado in Week 3. Indiana, the reigning national champion, defeated North Texas, Howard and Western Kentucky in its first three games.

Clemson (2-1) vs California (2-1) will also be featured on the Friday slate with a kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Northwestern vs. Indiana predictions

Indiana hasn't allowed a single point since its 52-16 Week 1 win against North Texas, defeating Howard, 55-0, in Week 2 and Western Kentucky, 38-0, in Week 3. The Hoosiers rank second behind only Iowa in scoring defense with 5.3 points allowed per game and third among Big Ten teams with 203.3 yards allowed per game.

Northwestern ranks 12th among Big Ten teams in scoring offense with 37.5 points per game and 11th in total offense with 460.0 yards per game. The Wildcats dominated Colorado, 41-7, with 423 yards of total offense and five offensive touchdowns.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Indiana is trading at $0.50 per share to win by 21 or more points on Friday, while Northwestern is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by 20 or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Clemson vs. Cal predictions

Clemson is coming off a 28-20 win against North Carolina in Week 3. Running back Gideon Davidson finished with 105 yards and one touchdown on 16 rushing attempts, while wide receiver Tyler Brown scored on a 34-yard run in the final minute of the game.

California is coming off a 49-7 win against Wagner last weekend. Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw for 413 yards and three touchdowns on 27 of 33 passing, connecting with Kyion Grayes, Adam Mohammed and Cooper Perry for scores.

Clemson is trading up to $0.53 to win on Friday, while California is trading at $0.47 to win at home, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Responsible risk management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.