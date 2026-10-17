The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $75 in incentive funds after they trade $50. Week 7 of the college football schedule will feature 17 games involving ranked teams, including No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 BYU at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $75 bonus:

Both teams enter with undefeated records as Notre Dame has won 16 consecutive games dating back to last season and BYU hasn't lost since the Big 12 Championship Game last December. The Week 7 Saturday slate will also include No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 14 Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. ET and No. 4 Ohio State vs. No 5 Indiana at 12:00 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in incentive funds Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $50+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Notre Dame vs. BYU predictions

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr enters Saturday's game as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. Carr has thrown for 1,378 yards, 16 touchdowns and one interception on 102 of 144 passing, having thrown for multiple touchdowns in five games and recorded three rushing touchdowns.

BYU wide receiver Legend Glasker ranks seventh among Big 12 Conference players with 75.6 receiving yards per game. Glasker has recorded 19 receptions for 378 yards and three touchdowns, which includes five catches for 99 yards and one touchdown in Week 56.

Notre Dame is trading up to $0.54 per share to win by 11 or more points on the road, while BYU is trading at $0.47 per share to lose by 10 or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Alabama vs. Tennessee predictions

Alabama is coming off its first loss of the season, a 20-17 defeat by Georgia, in Week 6. Quarterback Keelon Russell threw for 185 yards and one touchdown on 16 of 30 passing, while also recording 41 yards on nine rushing attempts.

Tennessee will once again start George MacIntyre at quarterback after he replaced true freshman Faizon Brandon midway through the game against Auburn two weeks prior. MacIntyre threw for 247 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 18 of 29 passing during his first career start against Arkansas last week.

Alabama is trading at $0.51 per share to win by eight or more points on the road, while Tennessee is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by seven or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Ohio State vs. Indiana predictions

Ohio State has avenged its Week 2 loss to Texas by outscoring opponents 177-52 during wins against Kent State, Illinois, Iowa and Maryland. Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin is also in Heisman consideration, throwing for 1,772 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions on 116 of 163 passing, while also recording two rushing touchdowns.

Indiana hasn't lost a game since its College Football Playoff first-round loss to Notre Dame in December 2024. But the Hoosiers haven't looked as dominant as their undefeated 2025 national championship team, surviving close contests against Northwestern and Nebraska during Big Ten play.

Ohio State is currently trading at $0.50 per share to win by three or more points, while Indiana is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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